Russell Simmons Open Letter To Donald Trump

The shocking presidential election results divided the country, and many public figures are speaking out about the chaos that ensued–including Oprah and Russell Simmons.

After 18-months of divisive campaign rhetoric, Donald Trump snagged the presidency with an overwhelmingly number of electoral college votes.

Anti-Trump protests have gripped American streets in the wake of his victory.

Music mogul Russell Simmons weighed in on the pandemonium writing an open letter to his ‘old friend.’

“Donald, you cannot target a religious group of people,” Simmons wrote. “That is dangerous. You cannot separate families and deport people who have only known this country as their home. That is immoral. Donald, you cannot further militarize the police and empower them to antagonize and terrorize black communities.”

This isn’t the first time Simmons has tried to advise his former colleague. In 2015, Simmons wrote another open letter to Trump via Global Grind asking him to “stop the bullish*t.”

—

Stevie J’s Son Raps About His Father’s Absence In His Life

It looks like ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Stevie J’s son inherited some of his father’s musical chops.

Dorian Jordan took to Instagram to show off his rapping chops, but unfortunately, his words were aimed at his father who was absent from his life at one point.

The 21-year-old served time in jail last year for criminal possession of a weapon.

From his lyrics, it’s clear that not having his father in his life full time affected his upbringing.

Check it out:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

TRENDING: Russell Simmons Open Letter To Donald Trump; Stevie J’s Son Speaks Out About His Father & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com