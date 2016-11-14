CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

TRENDING: Russell Simmons Open Letter To Donald Trump; Stevie J’s Son Speaks Out About His Father & More…

The media mogul has some choice words for the president-elect.

Leave a comment

 Russell Simmons  Open Letter To Donald Trump

Premiere Of Screen Gems' 'The Perfect Guy' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

The shocking presidential election results divided the country, and many public figures are speaking out about the chaos that ensued–including Oprah and Russell Simmons.

After 18-months of divisive campaign rhetoric, Donald Trump snagged the presidency with an overwhelmingly number of electoral college votes.

Anti-Trump protests have gripped American streets in the wake of his victory.

Music mogul Russell Simmons weighed in on the pandemonium writing an open letter to his ‘old friend.’

“Donald, you cannot target a religious group of people,” Simmons wrote. “That is dangerous. You cannot separate families and deport people who have only known this country as their home. That is immoral. Donald, you cannot further militarize the police and empower them to antagonize and terrorize black communities.”

This isn’t the first time Simmons has tried to advise his former colleague. In 2015, Simmons wrote another open letter to Trump via Global Grind asking him to “stop the bullish*t.”

 

Stevie J’s Son Raps About His Father’s Absence In His Life 

BMI How I Wrote That Song

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

It looks like ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Stevie J’s son inherited some of his father’s musical chops.

Dorian Jordan took to Instagram to show off his rapping chops, but unfortunately, his words were aimed at his father who was absent from his life at one point.

The 21-year-old served time in jail last year for criminal possession of a weapon.

From his lyrics, it’s clear that not having his father in his life full time affected his upbringing.

Check it out:

 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

27 Photos Of Kimora Lee Simmons’ Adorable Kids
20 photos

 

TRENDING: Russell Simmons Open Letter To Donald Trump; Stevie J’s Son Speaks Out About His Father & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close