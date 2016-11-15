[Video] Students Across DC Participate In The #DCPSWalkout Protest

| 11.15.16
Similar to protests across the US, DCPS students staged a walkout to protest the election of Donald Trump as President. The #DCPSWalkout had hundreds of students in the area join together for the cause.

Chanting “Not My President,” “My Body, My Choice” (pro-life) and more, the students peacefully demonstrated in front of the Trump International Hotel on 11th and Pennsylvania.

#DCPSWalkout , Donald Trump

