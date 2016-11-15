CLOSE
National
HomeNational

D.C. Hotel Bookings For Trump’s Inauguration Are Ridiculously Low

Surprised?

Leave a comment
Donald Trump in Nevada.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Donald Trump‘s Presidential election victory is being called one of the most controversial campaigns and elections in history. Judging by the low hotel booking numbers in D.C. for  his inauguration, the country’s next Commander in Chief may not be as well liked as he hoped.

As they do every four years, the St. Regis hotel spent weeks preparing for election night and staffed its reservation desk around-the-clock while they waited for a rush of requests from supporters looking to book rooms for January’s inauguration. However, the calls never came.

According to The Washington Post, nearly 36 hours after Trump was named the country’s next president, the luxury hotel hadn’t received a single new reservation for January’s festivities. The hotel’s director of sales and marketing, Douglas Camp, said “Nope, zero, nothing. Dead silence.” The only two calls that the hotel did receive were both from Democrats looking to cancel their previously made reservations.

Most hotels in the Washington area say that although the calls haven’t been rolling in, they expect their rooms to eventually sell out, gradually. Shane Krige, general manager of the Fairmont in Georgetown, says, “Things are definitely slower on the uptake this year. It’s not like eight years ago, when the entire hotel was sold out in a day. I think a lot of people are trying to digest the outcome and figure out their plans. This has been a complicated election.”

For people who do plan on attending the inauguration, this year’s most lavish offers include a $500,000 package at the Fairmont that includes round-trip travel on a private jet, a closet full of clothing from Saks Fifth Avenue and home-cooked meals for your dog.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

These Joe Biden Memes Are Helping Us Cope With The Election Results
0 photos

Source: Washington Post |PHOTOCREDIT: Getty 

D.C. Hotel Bookings For Trump’s Inauguration Are Ridiculously Low was originally published on globalgrind.com

Donald Trump , election , Hotels , inauguration , st regis , Washington

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close