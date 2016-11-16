CLOSE
BET’s ‘Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration’ Brought Us Some Much-Needed Joy

BET made us smile after a last few days that have been ridden with sadness.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-BET

Source: MOLLY RILEY / Getty

As the last days of the Obama administration fade into yesterday, we are reminded of their love story with programs like BET’s ‘Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration’ special that aired last night.

Hosted by Terrence J. and Regina Hall, the celebratory event featured star-studded performances by Jill Scott, Janelle Monaé, Common, Usher, Bell Biv DeVoe, The Roots, De La Soul, Yolanda Adams, Michelle Williams, Kierra Sheard, and former Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr.

Barack and Michelle walked in with smiles that lit up their paths as they walked. Their swags echoed through venue where celebrities, influencers and fans awaited.

BET captured our hearts at one of the country’s most devastating times. Watching the Obamas dance to BBD brought a joy that had been missing in recent days.

Yolanda Adams and Common blessed us with a spiritual awakening while performing ‘Glory.’

Attendees recorded their experience under the hashtag #ThankYouObama. Scroll through this gallery for their photos from the event.

BET’s ‘Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration’ Brought Us Some Much-Needed Joy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

