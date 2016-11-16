As the last days of the Obama administration fade into yesterday, we are reminded of their love story with programs like BET’s ‘Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration’ special that aired last night.

Hosted by Terrence J. and Regina Hall, the celebratory event featured star-studded performances by Jill Scott, Janelle Monaé, Common, Usher, Bell Biv DeVoe, The Roots, De La Soul, Yolanda Adams, Michelle Williams, Kierra Sheard, and former Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr.

Barack and Michelle walked in with smiles that lit up their paths as they walked. Their swags echoed through venue where celebrities, influencers and fans awaited.

BET captured our hearts at one of the country’s most devastating times. Watching the Obamas dance to BBD brought a joy that had been missing in recent days.

Yolanda Adams and Common blessed us with a spiritual awakening while performing ‘Glory.’

Attendees recorded their experience under the hashtag #ThankYouObama. Scroll through this gallery for their photos from the event.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

BET’s ‘Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration’ Brought Us Some Much-Needed Joy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com