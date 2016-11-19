CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Lil Kim Responds To ‘Spanish Girl’ Video On 20th Anniversary Of ‘Hardcore’ Album

Leave a comment
2016 WEEN Awards

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Lil Kim’s identity, over the past 20 years, has evolved with time. The Brooklyn-bred rap icon was one of the first women in the genre to lace sexually explicit rhymes over melodious beats. She’s a legend. And the Queen Bee had the joy of celebrating the 20th anniversary of her Hardcore album as the WEEN Awards’ Icon, where she gave a moving speech about her career ascent.

But despite the momentous occasion, the superstar is being talked for other reasons.

In a video posted to social media, the 42-year-old says, “You know, I’m a Spanish girl trapped in a black girl’s body… But I’m all mixed up.”

Innocent? Yes, if this was someone who hadn’t altered their appearance to appear less black.

“It was like I could do nothing right,” she said in a 2000 Newsweek interview about her father who left her as a child, when he divorced her mother. “Everything about me was wrong —my hair, my clothes, just me.”

Adding, “All my life men have told me I wasn’t pretty enough —even the men I was dating. And I’d be like, ‘Well, why are you with me, then?’ It’s always been men putting me down just like my dad. To this day when someone says I’m cute, I can’t see it. I don’t see it no matter what anybody says… I have low self-esteem and I always have. Guys always cheated on me with women who were European-looking. You know, the long-hair type. Really beautiful women that left me thinking, ‘How I can I compete with that?’ Being a regular black girl wasn’t good enough… That surgery was the most pain I’ve ever been in in my life. But people made such a big deal about it. White women get them every day. It was to make me look the way I wanted to look. It’s my body.”

Fast forward 16 years later and her look is dramatically different than the chocolate-drop beauty we met in 1996. Nonetheless, Kim is unphased, addressing the controversy in an AllHipHop video.

“Why is the controversy though? I don’t understand,” she said in rebuttal. “People are stupid… At the end of the day I grew up around nothing but Latinas and Latino men in my family and in my life. I don’t give a f**k either. I’m very familiar with the culture and I’m very familiar with other cultures. Maybe that’s how I was feeling that day too. Sometimes I just identify with other cultures. Which is a good thing. My daughter is also half Latina, and I don’t think that’s by chance.”

Identity issues aside, we love Kim. And we hope she’s soaking in the weight of her influence on this special anniversary.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

#FLASHBACKFRIDAY: Queen Bee Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s
15 photos

 

Lil Kim Responds To ‘Spanish Girl’ Video On 20th Anniversary Of ‘Hardcore’ Album was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Hardcore , lil' kim , WEEN Awards

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close