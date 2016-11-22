CLOSE
National
HomeNational

BET Founder Urges Black Community To Give Trump A Chance

After meeting with Trump, the BET founder suggests finding common interests with the incoming administration.

Leave a comment
10 Black Trump Supporters
9 photos

Robert Johnson, the founder of BET, recommends that African Americans have an open mind about President-elect Donald Trump and search for areas of agreement with him and GOP lawmakers, CNBC reports.

“Trump is a business guy, and I think he’s going to tilt towards finding [a] way to use fiscal policy … to move the economy forward,” Johnson told CNBC. “Let’s give him a shot. Let’s give him the benefit of the doubt; see if we can find common ground.”

He met face-to-face with Trump on Sunday. But Johnson, a Democrat, said there’s no chance of him working in the Trump administration because he “never worked for the government … and never wanted to work for the government.”

The meeting was not so much an interview but a discussion about “business solutions to social problems,” Johnson explained to the news outlet.

During his campaign, Trump infamously told African-Americans they have nothing to lose by voting for him because Democrats have failed for decades to improve their lives.

Johnson said he addressed that statement during the meeting: “The real question you should be asking is what do African Americans have to gain from your presidency,” he told CNBC.

Johnson said the way he looks at the situation is that “Black Americans should have no permanent friends, and no permanent enemies, just permanent interests,” paraphrasing Rep. William Lacy Clay Sr., a St. Louis Democrat who served in the House of Representatives for three decades.

The media magnate and first African-American billionaire stated that Trump and the GOP are neither enemies nor friends.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SOURCE: CNBC

BET Founder Urges Black Community To Give Trump A Chance was originally published on newsone.com

BET , Donald Trump , Donald Trump and African Americans , Robert Johnson , William Lacy Clay

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close