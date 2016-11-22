Taraji P. Henson and Naomie Harris join Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Annette Benning and Isabelle Huptert as this month’s Hollywood Reporter cover stars.
Taraji tearfully reveals the struggles of being a black actress in Hollywood. Watch below.
The Hollywood Reporter cover stars also reveal how they prepared for their new roles in Hidden Figures and Moonlight.
The full round table when it airs on Sundance TV January 29, 2017.
(Photo Source: Austin Graves via The Hollywood Reporter)
Taraji P. Henson & Naomie Harris Talk Race In ‘Hollywood Reporter’ Roundtable was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com