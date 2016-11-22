CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Taraji P. Henson & Naomie Harris Talk Race In ‘Hollywood Reporter’ Roundtable

Leave a comment

thehollywoodreporter

Taraji P. Henson and Naomie Harris join Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, Amy Adams, Annette Benning and Isabelle Huptert as this month’s Hollywood Reporter cover stars.

 

Taraji tearfully reveals the struggles of being a black actress in Hollywood. Watch below.

The Hollywood Reporter cover stars also reveal how they prepared for their new roles in Hidden Figures and Moonlight.

The full round table when it airs on Sundance TV January 29, 2017.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Glamour Magazine's 2016 Women Of The Year Awards

15 photos Launch gallery

Glamour Magazine's 2016 Women Of The Year Awards

Continue reading Glamour Magazine’s 2016 Women Of The Year Awards

Glamour Magazine's 2016 Women Of The Year Awards

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Austin Graves via The Hollywood Reporter)

Taraji P. Henson & Naomie Harris Talk Race In ‘Hollywood Reporter’ Roundtable was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

entertainment , Naomie Harris , Taraji P Henson , The Hollywood Reporter

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close