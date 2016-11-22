CLOSE
Impress Your Guests With This Tasty (And Healthy) Spelt Bread Stuffing Recipe

Who says your Thanksgiving feast has to put extra inches on your waistline? Try this healthy recipe from celebrity Chef Ahki.

Spelt Bread Stuffing

Source: Ronnie Fein / Ronnie Fein

Spelt Bread Stuffing w/ Dried Fruit & Herbs

Spelt bread makes an incredible, moist stuffing that’s lighter than regular bread stuffing. Sweet pears and fresh herbs add a beautiful layer of flavor to this dish that the whole family will enjoy. Serve with your favorite holiday sides.

8 cups spelt or rye bread (about 8-9 slices), crumbled or cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 tablespoon coconut butter (health food store)

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 shallots, minced

2 medium pears, peeled, cored, and chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 teaspoon sea salt or more to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon poultry seasoning (preferably whole herbs, not ground)

2 tablespoons minced fresh thyme

1/4 cup chopped fresh oregano

1/2 cup dried cherries optional

2 1/2 cups hot vegetable stock or broth

2 ribs celery, finely chopped or 2 tsp. Celery seed

  1. Preheat oven to 250°. Place bread cubes on a baking sheet and toast for 20 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 350°.
  1. Preheat a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Coat with cooking spray and add butter. Add onion and shallots and cook for 5 minutes. Add celery, garlic and apples and sprinkle with sea salt, pepper, poultry seasoning, thyme, and oregano. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Turn off heat and scrape mixture into a large bowl. Add bread cubes, dried cherries, and hot stock or broth.

Mix well.

  1. Spray a 9×13-inch baking dish (for drier stuffing) or 10-inch casserole dish (for moist stuffing) with cooking spray. Fill with stuffing mixture. Bake at 350° for 30-35 minutes. Serve hot.

PER SERVING: 145 cal, 8% fat cal, 1g fat, 1g sat fat, 3mg chol, 4g protein,29g carb, 5g fiber, 301mg sodium

Impress Your Guests With This Tasty (And Healthy) Spelt Bread Stuffing Recipe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

