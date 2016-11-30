Rihanna continues to dominate in the fashion industry, with anything she touches and creates turning into money. No wonder brands are clamoring and bidding high at the opportunity to collaborate with the Bajan queen.

Rihanna proved her miser touch once again with Puma. Tuesday night, she was honored with the Shoe Of The Year Award by Footwear News at the FN Achievement Awards (which is like the Oscars of shoes). She was awarded for The Creeper. Last year, Kanye West was awarded for adidas Originals YEEZY 350 Boost.

She went on stage, giving thanks to “all the Creeper fans and all the kids in the street who inspire me by doing things their own way.”

She also added that the award makes her, “proud to be a woman and proud to be a young woman from Barbados, especially.”

Rihanna is the first woman to win the Shoe of the Year award.

Congratulations!

Rihanna Is The First Woman To Win Shoe Of The Year Award was originally published on hellobeautiful.com