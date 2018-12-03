CLOSE
Charm City
Magic Holiday Smiles Toy Drive

Radio One Baltimore Toy Drive

It’s what the holidays are all about, the smiles on the children’s faces!  Unfortunately for some families in Baltimore, there hasn’t been much to smile about this year. That’s why we’re asking for your help once again so we can spread “Holiday Smiles” on Christmas morning. It’s the return of the Magic Holiday Smiles Toy Drive!

Look for the Magic Street Team at select Walmart locations where you can drop off your donations of new, unwrapped toys for area kids in need! Then, join us on Friday, Dec. 14th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart in Owings Mills for our big, grand finale toy collection. All the toys that are donated will go to a child in need in time for Christmas morning.

Plus, if you or someone you know, needs some extra help with toys for Christmas this year, fill out the form below and tell us about it.  If we pick your story, we’ll send the Magic Elves over with a sleigh full of toys in time for Christmas morning!

List of Drop Off Dates and Locations

Monday, Dec. 3rd (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Tuesday, Dec. 4th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Wednesday, Dec. 5th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Thursday, Dec. 6th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Friday, Dec. 7th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Monday, Dec. 10th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Tuesday, Dec. 11th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Wednesday, Dec. 12th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

Thursday, Dec. 13th (4PM-6PM) at Walmart in Owings Mills – 9750 Reisterstown Road

FINAL DAY TO DONATE: Friday, December 14th from 10a-7p at Walmart in Owings Mills 

