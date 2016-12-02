CLOSE
Girl What? Tammy Rivera Says Women Are 'Weak' For Leaving Cheating Men

The reality star's candid marriage remarks are setting Twitter on fire.

Waka Flocka & Tammy Visit Music Choice

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

We were all a little enamored by the unlikely pairing of wild boy Waka Flocka Flame and model/entrepreneur Tammy Rivera when they first made their debut on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ but the reality stars seem to have a formula that works for them.

Opposites attract, as they say.

Waka has  proudly assumed the father figure role in the life of Tammy’s daughter, Charlie, and Waka’s mother clearly loves Tammy as if she were her own daughter.

But when news leaked that the couple’s relationship was on the rocks due to infidelity, we saw a softer, more remorseful Waka come forward to win his girl back.

It looks like he was successful–after the couple’s brief separation they now seem stronger than ever.

MeetTheFlockas

A post shared by 🇳🇮 Tammy Rivera Malphurs (@charliesangelll) on

Rivera recently spoke out about the split in an interview with Bleu Bombshell where she made some controversial statements about marriage and reconciliation.

First, she started out praising her hubby for his character:

“My husband is a good man. He’s a great man, and I think in today’s society everything is so disposable. Times are not the same, women nowadays you know they say oh let me just do this, I can go out and find me another man, n—s aint nothing. You know, all of that, and I get it.”

Then the tone shifted, as she criticized today’s relationships for being too fragile.

“On the other side, you have men who aren’t growing up with fathers, not making excuses for men to cheat, but you have men who never seen what a household is supposed to look like –– my husband was never in a married household. He didn’t know… My mom always told me, you can find a man who can financially take care of you, you can find a man who might not be a cheater, might have it all together, might’ve grew up with a father in their household, but it’s hard to find real love and a person who genuinely loves you and who is willing to change, my husband was willing to change for his family.”

She continued, defending her reason for staying with him through the infidelity, “Why would I give up on my husband? I’m not that type, I think that’s weak of a woman to do that. It’s easier to walk away as opposed to than to speaking up! No, we’re going to fight for this. We got married. My family is worth fighting for.”

It’s one thing to be a ‘ride or die’ chick, but calling other women ‘weak,’ for choosing to leave a marriage is a little too far.

Some Twitter users agree:

Girl What? Tammy Rivera Says Women Are ‘Weak’ For Leaving Cheating Men was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

