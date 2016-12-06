Netflix knows a hit when they see one! The streaming service announced on Dec. 4 that they have renewed the superhero hit series “Luke Cage” for a second season.
According to the Huffington Post, the show that stars Mike Colter, Alfre Woodard, Rosario Dawson and Mahershala Ali was an instant hit when it debuted on September 30 and its popularity was rumored as the reason why Netflix crashed during its debut weekend. The show also received critical praise for its pro-Blackness, political undertones (i.e. his bulletproof hoodie) and love letter to Harlem.
While a release date for season 2 has yet to be confirmed, Mic speculates that the show’s return will probably be based on the timelines set by Netflix’s other Marvel shows. They write that Luke Cage is the third Netflix Marvel drama behind Daredevil and Jessica Jones, with a fourth, Iron Fist, and fifth, The Defenders, due out in 2017. So most likely, we won’t see all that sexy chocolate until 2018.
But trust: It will be worth the wait!
As expected, Twitter erupted when the news hit:
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Trump Supporter Stabbed In His Throat After Using Racial Slur
- Janet Jackson Spotted With Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]
- Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Yaaasss! Netflix Renews Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’ For A Second Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com