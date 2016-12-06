Netflix knows a hit when they see one! The streaming service announced on Dec. 4 that they have renewed the superhero hit series “Luke Cage” for a second season.

According to the Huffington Post, the show that stars Mike Colter, Alfre Woodard, Rosario Dawson and Mahershala Ali was an instant hit when it debuted on September 30 and its popularity was rumored as the reason why Netflix crashed during its debut weekend. The show also received critical praise for its pro-Blackness, political undertones (i.e. his bulletproof hoodie) and love letter to Harlem.

While a release date for season 2 has yet to be confirmed, Mic speculates that the show’s return will probably be based on the timelines set by Netflix’s other Marvel shows. They write that Luke Cage is the third Netflix Marvel drama behind Daredevil and Jessica Jones, with a fourth, Iron Fist, and fifth, The Defenders, due out in 2017. So most likely, we won’t see all that sexy chocolate until 2018.

But trust: It will be worth the wait!

As expected, Twitter erupted when the news hit:

Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’ Netflix Series Officially Renewed for Season 2 https://t.co/XjG3HZyLxC — deray mckesson (@deray) December 5, 2016

i woke up to DAPL being blocked and luke cage being renewed for season 2 is it still 2016 i'm not used to hearing such good news — angela (@captaindeadpooI) December 5, 2016

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Yaaasss! Netflix Renews Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’ For A Second Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com