‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Matt Jordan Goes Off On Kenya Moore

Relationships die hard, don’t they?

RHOA star Kenya Moore’s ex boyfriend has been prancing around with his new boo, and we can’t imagine it’s sitting well with the ‘gone with the wind fabulous’ diva.

Matt Jordan is speaking out about their whole relationship, revealing that he let the ‘abusive boyfriend thing’ play out, and now he wants her to stop lying. Yikes:

—

Lionel Richie’s Daughter Speaks Out About Racism

Soul singer Lionel Richie‘s 18-year-old daughter is speaking out about racism on the newest issue of Complex Magazine.

As cover girl, Sophie Richie reveals that people make racist comments around her because they don’t realize she’s black.

“I’m very light, so some people don’t really know that I’m black,” she told Complex. “I’ve been in situations where people will say something kind of racist, and I’ll step in and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, well, you’re light.’”

“That still doesn’t cut it, buddy,” Sofia says.. “It’s 2016 — you better get your s–t together before you get slapped out here.”

Word.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

AM BUZZ: ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Matt Jordan Goes Off On Kenya Moore; Lionel Richie’s Daughter Speaks Out About Racism & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Keyaira Kelly Posted December 6, 2016

Also On Magic 95.9: