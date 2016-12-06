CLOSE
AM BUZZ: ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Matt Jordan Goes Off On Kenya Moore; Lionel Richie’s Daughter Speaks Out About Racism & More…

Matt Jordan explains his love for Kenya was real, but now she's turning it into a lie.

‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Matt Jordan Goes Off On Kenya Moore

Diddy and Friends #FINNAGETLOOSE MTV VMA After Party

Source: Michael Bezjian / Getty

Relationships die hard, don’t they?

RHOA star Kenya Moore’s ex boyfriend has been prancing around with his new boo, and we can’t imagine it’s sitting well with the ‘gone with the wind fabulous’ diva.

Matt Jordan is speaking out about their whole relationship, revealing that he let the ‘abusive boyfriend thing’ play out, and now he wants her to stop lying. Yikes:

Lionel Richie’s Daughter Speaks Out About Racism

Badgley Mischka - Front Row - Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Soul singer Lionel Richie‘s 18-year-old daughter is speaking out about racism on the newest issue of Complex Magazine.

As cover girl, Sophie Richie reveals that people make racist comments around her because they don’t realize she’s black.

“I’m very light, so some people don’t really know that I’m black,” she told Complex. “I’ve been in situations where people will say something kind of racist, and I’ll step in and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, well, you’re light.’”

“That still doesn’t cut it, buddy,” Sofia says.. “It’s 2016 — you better get your s–t together before you get slapped out here.”

Word.

