Octavia Spencer Plays God In New Faith-Based Film

11/20/2016 - Octavia Spencer - 2016 American Music Awards - Arrivals - Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court - Los Angeles, CA, USA - Keywords: Vertical, California, Arts Culture and Entertainment, Celebrities, Celebrity, Person, People, Red Carpet Event, Annual Event, Topix, Bestof, Portrait, Photography, Photograph, 2016 AMA Awards, California Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for “The Shack,” a faith-based film adapted from William P. Young’s bestselling book of the same name.

Sam Worthington stars as a man who suffers an unimaginable loss and is summoned to an abandoned shack in the Oregon wilderness, where he meets a woman named Papa (Octavia Spencer), which is his wife’s name for God. Papa teaches him how to move on with his life and in the process, he also learns about himself.

Country star Tim McGraw co-stars in “The Shack” and also performs the film’s original song “Keep Your Eyes on Me” with wife Faith Hill.

Stuart Hazeldine directs the film, which arrives in theaters on March 3.

Watch the first trailer below:

Here’s how the film’s website describes it:

Based on the New York Times best-selling novel, The Shack takes us on a father’s uplifting spiritual journey. After suffering a family tragedy, Mack Phillips [Sam Worthington] spirals into a deep depression causing him to question his innermost beliefs. Facing a crisis of faith, he receives a mysterious letter urging him to an abandoned shack deep in the Oregon wilderness. Despite his doubts, Mack journeys to the shack and encounters an enigmatic trio of strangers led by a woman named Papa. Through this meeting, Mack finds important truths that will transform his understanding of his tragedy and change his life forever.

(Photo Source: PR Photos)

Octavia Spencer Plays God In New Faith-Based Film was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

