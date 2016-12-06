CLOSE
National
HomeNational

There’s Hope: Joe Biden Says He May Run For President In 2020

Uncle Joe, we needed you in 2016!

Leave a comment
26 Pictures Of President Obama & VP Joe Biden Looking Like A Rap Duo
26 photos

Uncle Joe, aka Vice President Joe Biden told CNN he plans to run for office in 2020.

During the primaries, political pundits speculated if Joe would run against Hillary Clinton & Bernie Sanders, but Joe ultimately made the decision to bow out of the races, having recently lost his son Beau Biden to cancer.

“I regret it every day,” Biden said to NBC Connecticut’s Keisha Grant at the time. “But it was the right decision for my family and me.”

Now Mr. Biden is singing a different tune.

Are you going to run again?” a reporter asked the Vice President after a Senate vote to increase funding for health research (a dedication to his son, Beau).

“Yeah, I am,” Biden said. “I’m going to run in 2020.”

“For what?”

“For president,” he replied. “What the hell, man, anyway.”

Biden continued, “I’m not committing not to run. I’m not committing to anything. I learned a long time ago fate has a strange way of intervening.”

We needed you in 2016, Joe! But we would happily welcome you for a 2020 run. If he’s serious, Biden would turn 78 right after the 2020 election.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

These Joe Biden Memes Are Helping Us Cope With The Election Results
0 photos

There’s Hope: Joe Biden Says He May Run For President In 2020 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close