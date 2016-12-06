There’s Hope: Joe Biden Says He May Run For President In 2020

Uncle Joe, aka Vice President Joe Biden told CNN he plans to run for office in 2020.

During the primaries, political pundits speculated if Joe would run against Hillary Clinton & Bernie Sanders, but Joe ultimately made the decision to bow out of the races, having recently lost his son Beau Biden to cancer.

“I regret it every day,” Biden said to NBC Connecticut’s Keisha Grant at the time. “But it was the right decision for my family and me.”

Now Mr. Biden is singing a different tune.

Are you going to run again?” a reporter asked the Vice President after a Senate vote to increase funding for health research (a dedication to his son, Beau).

“Yeah, I am,” Biden said. “I’m going to run in 2020.”

“For what?”

“For president,” he replied. “What the hell, man, anyway.”

Biden continued, “I’m not committing not to run. I’m not committing to anything. I learned a long time ago fate has a strange way of intervening.”

We needed you in 2016, Joe! But we would happily welcome you for a 2020 run. If he’s serious, Biden would turn 78 right after the 2020 election.

