Did Kandi Burruss Break Girl Code When She Exposed Phaedra On ‘RHOA?’

Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks were the best of friends before they made their “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” debut. We watched the ATL socialites dodge shade together as they navigated the reality TV world in fabulous get-ups and fierce stilettos. Then suddenly, the shade that was once thrown at co-stars like NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore was suddenly directed at one another and what once was #bestiegoals turned into faded memories on the cutting room floor.

Last night we watched the ladies go from cordial to catty all in one lunch date. Last week, Phaedra had dealt with a former music friend, who had come to her office to deliver a bomb mixtape, which had been misconstrued for him delivering a bomb. Yeah. Don’t know how that happened. When Phaedra met up with Kandi, Mama Joyce and the rest of the ladies, Mama Joyce held no punches as she continued to barrage Phaedra with rumors she read in the blogs that included how the former colleague wanted to blow her up because he was tired of her sh*t. We couldn’t make this up if we tried.

Phaedra, feeling shaded and rightfully so, addressed Kandi about her mother’s behavior to have Kandi turn around and out her

Kandi wasn’t here for any of it. The “Kandi Koated Nights” entrepreneur quickly switch the subject and made the conversation about their fallen friendship and how Phaedra should stop pretending to be hurt over her divorce from Apollo because she was talking to men before he went to jail.

Girl.

Kandi began exposing Phaedra’s alleged infidelities including how relieved she is now that Apollo is out of the picture. Well… behind bars or whatever.

Phaedra has clearly been lying from day one about the situation, but it’s written in everlasting lipstick in the best girlfriend handbook, what we talk about while best friends shall be taken to the grave. Not to mention, Kandi’s hubby Todd put a deep gash in their friendship when he earned his peach at Phaedra’s expense.

When we take a look back at NeNe and Cynthia, who ended their friendship in the most dramatic of ways. Inserts burning friendship agreement. Neither ladies spilled secrets about the other. Clearly, they were operating under girl code.

Did Kandi Burruss Break Girl Code When She Exposed Phaedra On ‘RHOA?’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com