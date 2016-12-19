CLOSE
PRESS PLAY: Bianca Bonnie Pays Homage To Brown Skin Women On ‘Faith In These Brownskins’

Check out this EXCLUSIVE premiere of Bianca Bonnie's "Faith In These Brownskins."

‘Love & Hip Hop New York’ star Bianca Bonnie is repping for all the brown skin girls with her latest release ‘Faith in These Brownskins,’ inspired by Fabolous’ famous line on ‘Faith in me,’ when he raps ‘All I have is faith in these light skins.’

‘My inspiration behind ‘Faith In These Brownskins’ is to shed a light on brown skin and dark skin girls to give them a sense that they’re beautiful too,’ Biance told HelloBeautiful exclusively. ‘There shouldn’t be any dark skin verses light skin. I just want to put it out there that Black is beautiful.”

‘There’s definitely no hate for Fab. Fab is like family,’ she clarified. ‘He just said the line in the song Faith In Me, he said, All I have is faith in these light skins and it kind of bothered me because I’m not light skin. I’m brown skin. He should have both. I mean, I just made my own song.’

Bianca says the song came from her ‘heart’ and was exactly what she was feeling at the time. It’s about ‘what I’ve been through and what other girls who are brown skin and dark skin have been through.’

Hit the play button above.

PRESS PLAY: Bianca Bonnie Pays Homage To Brown Skin Women On ‘Faith In These Brownskins’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

