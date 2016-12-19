‘Love & Hip Hop New York’ star Bianca Bonnie is repping for all the brown skin girls with her latest release ‘Faith in These Brownskins,’ inspired by Fabolous’ famous line on ‘Faith in me,’ when he raps ‘All I have is faith in these light skins.’

‘My inspiration behind ‘Faith In These Brownskins’ is to shed a light on brown skin and dark skin girls to give them a sense that they’re beautiful too,’ Biance told HelloBeautiful exclusively. ‘There shouldn’t be any dark skin verses light skin. I just want to put it out there that Black is beautiful.”

‘There’s definitely no hate for Fab. Fab is like family,’ she clarified. ‘He just said the line in the song Faith In Me, he said, All I have is faith in these light skins and it kind of bothered me because I’m not light skin. I’m brown skin. He should have both. I mean, I just made my own song.’

Bianca says the song came from her ‘heart’ and was exactly what she was feeling at the time. It’s about ‘what I’ve been through and what other girls who are brown skin and dark skin have been through.’

Hit the play button above.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

PRESS PLAY: Bianca Bonnie Pays Homage To Brown Skin Women On ‘Faith In These Brownskins’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shamika Sanders Posted December 19, 2016

Also On Magic 95.9: