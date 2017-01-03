Father Mourns Daughter Who Died On Facebook Live Video Feed

Arkansas woman Keiana Herndon was talking to her friends on Facebook Live with her 1-year-old son when she began struggling to breathe, according to NY Daily News.

The 26-year-old collapsed during the stream in front of her friends, and according to her grieving father, no one did anything.

“It’s amazing for someone to sit there and see somebody or hear them take their last breath, and nobody did anything,” Herndon’s father Richard told KARK.

As soon as she fell and she didn’t grab the phone back, they should have done something,” her half-sister Keishun Brown told NY Daily News.

According to KATV, thousands of friends were watching the clip when it ended 30 minutes after the collapse when her friend returned home from work and turned the feed off.

Brown said his daughter had been plagued with thyroid problems and faced similar collapses before her death.

Since the tragedy, a GoFundMe page has been set up for her children.

