Father Mourns Daughter Who Died On Facebook Live Video Feed

Keiana Herndon, 26, of Camden, Arkansas loved to share her life on social media, and on December 28, 2016 she passed away on Facebook Live, as thousands of her friends watched. She was streaming on Facebook from her friend's house in El Dorado, Arkansas and was telling her audience how she would like to go back to school, when her aunt says she suddenly began wiping her face and shaking her head, according to KATV. “Never knew that was going to be the last breath she would take, on social media live,” said Keiana's aunt, Barbara Johnson. According to Johnson, in the Facebook Live video, you can see Keiana holding her one-year-old son. Moments later, she starts to rub her face and eyes. “She go to whipping her face and shaking her head, and I was thinking what’s wrong with Kei? We call her Kei. Then she fell back and then (her son) picked the phone up and started talking and playing and then I hear (gasping) then I heard one more…I didn’t hear nothing else,” said Johnson. The video ends with Keiana's friend finding her on the floor and calling 911. The video has since been removed from Facebook. Keiana's mother says she was the light of their life and a wonderful mother to her two children. “She had thyroid problems. The thyroid messes with everything and it triggered her heart," said her mother. Results from the autopsy is pending. Friends and family say to know Keiana was to love her. They describe her as beautiful, free spirited and a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Please remember her two sons, many loved ones and friends who are grieving her loss. Rest peacefully Keiana. ✨ #keianaherndon #ripkeiana #ripkeianamonaee #instamemorials #gonebutneverforgotten #gonebutnotforgotten #restinparadise #restinpeace #gonetoosoon
Arkansas woman Keiana Herndon was talking to her friends on Facebook Live with her 1-year-old son when she began struggling to breathe, according to NY Daily News.
The 26-year-old collapsed during the stream in front of her friends, and according to her grieving father, no one did anything.
“It’s amazing for someone to sit there and see somebody or hear them take their last breath, and nobody did anything,” Herndon’s father Richard told KARK.
As soon as she fell and she didn’t grab the phone back, they should have done something,” her half-sister Keishun Brown told NY Daily News.
According to KATV, thousands of friends were watching the clip when it ended 30 minutes after the collapse when her friend returned home from work and turned the feed off.
Brown said his daughter had been plagued with thyroid problems and faced similar collapses before her death.
Since the tragedy, a GoFundMe page has been set up for her children.
