CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Remembering Whitney Houston: What’s Your Favorite Live Performance Of Hers?

Leave a comment

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston
13 photos

February 11th marks the 5th year death anniversary of legendary singer Whitney Houston. We honor her with her top performances below.

Leave a comment and let us know what your favorite live performance from Whitney is!

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

12 photos Launch gallery

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Continue reading 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

Remembering Whitney Houston: What’s Your Favorite Live Performance Of Hers? was originally published on Majicatl.com

WHITNEY HOUSTON , whitney houston top performances

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close