Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is back on the market with an asking price of $67 million. The listed price represents a significant cut from the $100 million it was on the market for last year. The 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California, has been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch.

James Johnson Posted March 2, 2017

