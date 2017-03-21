CLOSE
Woman Charged With Murder After Injecting Transgender Teen With Silicone Injections

A mother mourns the death of her daughter.

A 19-year-old transgender woman, Symone Marie Jones, tragically died following a silicone buttocks injection back in January. According to WRAL, the procedure was illegally done by Kavonceya Iman Cornelius at Cornelius’ home. Now, the 42-year-old is being charged with second degree murder.

Before the procedure, Jones had already undergone breast implant surgery with a licensed doctor in Miami. She traveled from Fayetteville to Salisbury, North Carolina to get silicone injections from Cornelius. However, Cornelius was allegedly using non-medical-grade silicone. In days following the procedure, Jones complained of a shortness of breath on Facebook. Not too long after she returned to Fayetteville, Jones was hospitalized and eventually died on January 12th.

Authorities decided to look more closely into her death when another woman from out-of-state also complained of health complications following a procedure with Cornelius. The woman explained to police that she had gotten silicone injections from Cornelius 15 times, paying between $500 and $1,200 every time.

Cornelius is currently being held in the Rowan County Detention Center without bond. Her first court appearance is set for Wednesday.

Jones’ mother expressed grief for the loss of her child. “It’s just like someone takes a knife and just cuts your heart, you know,” she said. “It’s like ripping your heart apart, that’s what it feels like.”

If people wish to support, a GoFundMe page was started to offset the costs of Jones’ funeral.

Woman Charged With Murder After Injecting Transgender Teen With Silicone Injections was originally published on globalgrind.com

