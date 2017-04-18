Remembering Prince: Purple Party at Identity Ultra Lounge This Friday

April 21, 2017 marks the one year anniversary since the passing of the legendary Prince and we’re celebrating his memory with a “Purple Party” at Identity Ultra Lounge.
April Watts is hosting and DJ Kenny K is mixing! Wear your purple and join us Friday April 21st at Identity Ultra Lounge (8521 Liberty Road) in Randallstown at 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
19 Surprising Facts About Prince
1. Prince wrote his first song at age 7. He titled it “Funk Machine.”Source: 1 of 19
2. Prince once sued Adobe Photoshop to prevent fans from altering his photos. Unfortunately, he lost.Source: 2 of 19
3. Prince’s favorite meal was spaghetti and orange juice.Source: 3 of 19
4. The “Purple Rain” soundtrack spent 24 weeks at number one on Billboard.Source: 4 of 19
5. Michael Jackson’s “Bad” was supposed to be a duet with Prince.Source: 5 of 19
6. Prince was a devout Jehovah’s Witness.Source: 6 of 19
7. In 1980, when John Lennon was murdered, Prince was only a few blocks away.Source: 7 of 19
8. Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks was supposed to write “Purple Rain,” but couldn’t handle the pressure.Source: 8 of 19
9. Family and friends called Prince “Skipper” as a kid.Source: 9 of 19
10. In 1984, Prince not only had the number one movie in the country, but also the number one single & album.Source: 10 of 19
11. Despite his small stature, Prince was a remarkable basketball player.Source: 11 of 19
12. Prince formed his first band when he was 13 years old.Source: 12 of 19
13. In 2012, Prince dissed Maroon 5 for covering “Kiss.”Source: 13 of 19
14. In 2013, Prince performed at “Star Wars” director George Lucas’ wedding.Source: 14 of 19
15. The movie “Purple Rain” cost $7 million to make and grossed over $69 million.Source: 15 of 19
16. Prince scrapped his 1987 album “The Black Album” just days before its release.Source: 16 of 19
17. Prince penned The Bangles’ “Manic Monday” and Chaka Khan’s “I Feel For U.”Source: 17 of 19
18. Prince’s dad once had a band called Prince Rogers Jazz Trio.Source: 18 of 19
19. Prince sent Janelle Monae a singing telegram asking for a copy of her “The Electric Lady” album.Source: 19 of 19
