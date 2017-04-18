Remembering Prince: Purple Party at Identity Ultra Lounge This Friday

April 21, 2017 marks the one year anniversary since the passing of the legendary Prince and we’re celebrating his memory with a “Purple Party” at Identity Ultra Lounge.

April Watts is hosting and DJ Kenny K is mixing! Wear your purple and join us Friday April 21st at Identity Ultra Lounge (8521 Liberty Road) in Randallstown at 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Prince Dies At Age 57

SEE ALSO: Prince’s Most Iconic Ensembles

19 Surprising Facts About Prince 19 photos Launch gallery 19 Surprising Facts About Prince 1. Prince wrote his first song at age 7. He titled it “Funk Machine.” Source: 1 of 19 2. Prince once sued Adobe Photoshop to prevent fans from altering his photos. Unfortunately, he lost. Source: 2 of 19 3. Prince’s favorite meal was spaghetti and orange juice. Source: 3 of 19 4. The “Purple Rain” soundtrack spent 24 weeks at number one on Billboard. Source: 4 of 19 5. Michael Jackson’s “Bad” was supposed to be a duet with Prince. Source: 5 of 19 6. Prince was a devout Jehovah’s Witness. Source: 6 of 19 7. In 1980, when John Lennon was murdered, Prince was only a few blocks away. Source: 7 of 19 8. Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks was supposed to write “Purple Rain,” but couldn’t handle the pressure. Source: 8 of 19 9. Family and friends called Prince “Skipper” as a kid. Source: 9 of 19 10. In 1984, Prince not only had the number one movie in the country, but also the number one single & album. Source: 10 of 19 11. Despite his small stature, Prince was a remarkable basketball player. Source: 11 of 19 12. Prince formed his first band when he was 13 years old. Source: 12 of 19 13. In 2012, Prince dissed Maroon 5 for covering “Kiss.” Source: 13 of 19 14. In 2013, Prince performed at “Star Wars” director George Lucas’ wedding. Source: 14 of 19 15. The movie “Purple Rain” cost $7 million to make and grossed over $69 million. Source: 15 of 19 16. Prince scrapped his 1987 album “The Black Album” just days before its release. Source: 16 of 19 17. Prince penned The Bangles’ “Manic Monday” and Chaka Khan’s “I Feel For U.” Source: 17 of 19 18. Prince’s dad once had a band called Prince Rogers Jazz Trio. Source: 18 of 19 19. Prince sent Janelle Monae a singing telegram asking for a copy of her “The Electric Lady” album. Source: 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading 19 Surprising Facts About Prince 19 Surprising Facts About Prince

Remembering Prince: Purple Party at Identity Ultra Lounge This Friday was originally published on 92q.com