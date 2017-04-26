Evin Cosby, the youngest of Bill Cosby’s children, unexpectedly dropped a heartfelt defense of her father on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.

“I know that my father loves me, loves my sisters and my mother. He loves and respects women. He is not abusive, violent or a rapist,” writes the 40-year-old daughter:

“The public persecution of my dad, my kids’ grandfather, and the cruelty of the media and those who speak out branding my father a “rapist” without ever knowing the truth and who shame our family and our friends for defending my dad, makes all of this so much worse for my family and children,” she writes.

Later she adds, “Sure, like many celebrities tempted by opportunity, he had his affairs, but that was between him and my mother. They have worked through it and moved on, and I am glad they did for them and for our family.”

She also mentions her brother Ennis’ 1997 murder, saying, “her family’s pain has been a trigger for people to seize upon us harder.”

She ends the missive by saying that her family helped her, a single mom, raise her children, and teaches them family values. And that the allegations are old news.

“The harsh and hurtful accusations of things that supposedly happened 40 or 50 years ago, before I was born, in another lifetime, and that have been carelessly repeated as truth without allowing my dad to defend himself and without requiring proof, has punished not just my dad but every one of us,” she wrote.

Bill Cosby, 79, has been accused by more than 50 women of sexual abuse and harassment spanning more than four decades.

He is set to go to trial in June over one of the allegations brought by former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

SOURCE: Facebook

Bill Cosby’s Youngest Daughter Comes To His Defense: ‘He Is Not Abusive, Violent Or A Rapist’ was originally published on newsone.com