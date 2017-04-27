CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Family Matters’ Star Sparks Reunion Rumors With New Photo

Leave a comment
FAMILY MATTERS

Source: ABC Photo Archives / Getty

via TVOne:

Could a Family Matters reunion be on the way? If it’s up to Darius McCrary, the answer could be yes!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club

The star of the hit 90’s show snapped a photo with Jaleel White (aging like fine wine ain’t they?) sparking rumors that left fans wondering if the iconic family could in fact return to television.

Since the sitcom ended in 1998, McCrary has worked steadily in both film and television (TransformersThe Young & The Restless), most recently portraying Gerald Levert in TV One’s Love Under New Management, opposite Teyonah Parris.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

White has also had his fair share of post Family Matters success as the voice of the iconic Sonic The Hedgehog animated series (who knew?) and starring in several television series including Boston Legal, House and season 14 of Dancing With The Stars.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Is this the season for remakes? Could be. Just last month the cast of Fresh Prince reunited in a cast photo that set social media on fire.

 

TELL US: What classic sitcoms would you like to see come back?

40 Greatest Black TV Shows Of All Time

5 photos Launch gallery

40 Greatest Black TV Shows Of All Time

Continue reading 40 Greatest Black TV Shows Of All Time

40 Greatest Black TV Shows Of All Time

‘Family Matters’ Star Sparks Reunion Rumors With New Photo was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close