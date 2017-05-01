CLOSE
Watch: Delta Pilot Slaps Woman At Atlanta Airport

Check out the shocking footage.

Airlines and pilots just aren’t as reputable as they use to be.

A physical altercation at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport that involved two women and a Delta Air Lines pilot was captured on video. In two videos, shared Saturday by TMZ, a woman is seen attacking another woman. Some expletives are heard and a man says, “Knock it off.” As the women tussle on the ground, the pilot steps in and appears to grab one woman’s arm and then delivers a blow.

A third woman can be seen kicking at the two women and then sitting on them. According to The New York Times, Delta representatives released a statement saying that the pilot involved in the incident was removed from duty, but returned to work after an investigation showed that he tried to deescalate the situation. The statement read, “We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation. Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident. The pilot has since been returned to work as our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning.”

Sources say that the women in the vid had gotten into a quarrel earlier, on the airplane, and they knew each other. They were eventually escorted away by a Delta employee and, as they were walking away, cops showed up. Neither of the women wanted to press charges against.

Watch: Delta Pilot Slaps Woman At Atlanta Airport was originally published on globalgrind.com

