Zendaya may have just pulled off one of the most epic moments in Lip Sync Battle history.

This is Zendaya.

This is Bruno Mars.

You can tell the difference, right? We thought we could, too, until today.

A preview for the upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle made us do a double take as Zendaya pulled off such a flawless impression of Bruno that we were 1,000 percent sure we were just watching him perform 24K Magic.

This ranks right up there with that time Channing Tatum brought out Beyoncé and Terrence Howard dressed as Rick James.

Based on this clip alone, there’s no way Zendaya’s not winning this showdown against her Spider-Man Homecoming co-star Tom Holland. You can watch her entire performance Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on MTV.

RELATED STORIES:

Zendaya Debuted Her Trendy Clothing Line This Weekend

MUSIC ROUNDUP: Bruno Mars’ Dope ‘That’s What I Like’ Visual, Keyshia Teams Up With Remy & More

Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The Way, Wants Zendaya To Co-Star

Legendary Lip Sync: Zendaya Does Pristine Bruno Mars Impression [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sonya Eskridge Posted May 5, 2017

Also On Magic 95.9: