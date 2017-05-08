Nicki Minaj is putting her money where the her mouth is.
According to NBC News, the 34-year-old Grammy nominated rapper offered to pay more than $20,000 in student loans for a dozen of her Twitter followers on one condition — they must have straight A’s or an impressive GPA.
It all started when Minaj was Tweeting about a lip syncing contest and then a fan changed the subject asking could she help pay their tuition. Minaj responded:
Naturally fans blew up her mentions sending pictures of their report cards and tuition bills.
NBC reported that one of the lucky fans that Minaj is helping is a single mother from Queens who needed $500 for her remaining tuition.
According to TMZ, Minaj has already began transferring funds into a handful of people’s accounts—and apparently she’s not done being generous.
Yaaasss Queen!
Nicki Minaj Offers To Help Fans Pay Their College Tuition And Student Loans On Twitter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com