1 Dead, 22 Injured After Driver in Times Square Accident [PHOTOS]

View this post on Instagram

do not come to Times Square!!!! My colleagues and I are safe.

A post shared by Edwin Valero #thatGuy (@semiquasicelebritywannabe) on

At least 13 people are injured after a motor vehicle rammed into Manhattan’s ever-crowded Times Square, fire officials report.

Social media broke the story first, with images showing pedestrians injured and crowds of people gathered in the heart of New York City.

The story is still developing, but CNN is on the scene. Watch the video below.

More Images from Today’s Tragedy

Vehicle plows into several pedestrians in Times Square of NY

1 Dead, 22 Injured After Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd

1 Dead, 22 Injured After Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd

1 Dead, 22 Injured After Car Plows Into Times Square Crowd

