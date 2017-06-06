CLOSE
So Icey! Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir Set To Star In Their Own BET Reality Show

Meet the Wopsters.

BET Hop Hop Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Gucci Mane and his soon-to-be wife Keyshia Ka’oir are moving on up, like the Jeffersons!

The couple, known for being very open about their love for each other on Instagram, is now headed to the small screen. On Monday, the makeup maven announced that she and Gucci will have a yet-to-be-titled docuseries slated for BET. According to Billboard, the show will follow the long-time couple as their families blend ahead of their upcoming nuptials on October 17, 2017.

The show will also offer a look into their individual hustles with Guwop’s new music and and Ka’oir’s beauty line. Carlos King, who produces The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Hollywood Divas, will executive produce the untitled show.

The couple has been together since 2017 and faced many trials and tribulations before leading this new, drama-free lifestyle. After Gucci was released from prison last summer, he proposed to Ka’oir in November at an Atlanta Hawks game — and the rest is Bricksquad history.

Will you be watching?

