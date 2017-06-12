CLOSE
National
#MODELMONDAYS: Summer Wayans Breaks The Family Mold

It’s very easy to get locked into a certain portrayal, especially when you come from comedy royalty. Summer Wayans, a second generation of the famous Wayans family has proven that you can shape your own destiny in more ways than one. She has made a name for herself in the world of beauty and fashion while serving as a golden inspiration for young girls.

Agency: Bicostal Managment

Claim to Fame: Summer first got her exposure back in 2001, by making appearances on TV show from major networks, such as ABC, BET and NBC. Soon thereafter, she started modeling for plus – size name brands such as Ashley Stewart and Wet Seal.

Instagram: @summerwayans

Summer has definitely made a name for herself, working the runways for Mercedes Benz Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week. But her work doesn’t stop there. Summer makes sure to serve as an inspiration to those who have different challenges their lives as the founder of Wayans Girl Foundation, an non-profit organization that focuses on the needs of at-risk youth. She’s also a part of the Los Angeles County Alliance of the Boys and Girls Club, where she serves as an Advisory Council Member.

I absolutely adored shooting in #joshuatree and working with my booskie @vanessajsimmons on this project!! All the hard word, sweat and tears paid off in the end my love!! Excited about your new ventures!!! . Styled by 👗 @marclovelife Hair 💇 styled by @alexander_armand and install @hair_by_randi MUA 💄@madebyrodneyjon . #summerwayans #wayans #secondgeneration #plusmodel #modelmonday #model #modeling #vanessasimmons #designers #newventures #vjsdotcom #candicexvanessa #badbutterfly #modellife #modelnyc #modella #fashionblogger #fashionista #fashionstyle #curvy #plussizefashion #plussizemodel #plussize #fullfigured #fullfiguredfashion #effyourbeautystandards #nowrongway #photography #joshuatree #celebratemysize

Summer’s biggest accomplishment as of late is her completion of Ph.D in Multicultural Psychology. She recently achieved this goal after being told she wouldn’t be able to do it and took time to remind those that you can definitely attain your goals despite what others want to say. With this solid foundation in education, Summer is bound to go above and beyond as a voice of power for her generation – while using the power of her curves as well!

Congratulations, Dr. Summer!

