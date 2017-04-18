CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Facebook Murder Suspect Steve Stephens Found Dead

Leave a comment

The manhunt to find Steve Stephens, the suspect who killed 74-year old Robert Godwin, Sr in Cleveland, Ohio is now over. Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed that Stephens died from a self-inflicted gun shout Tuesday in Erie, Pa.

No, Joy Lane Is Not To Blame For Steve Stephens’ Actions

PA State Police reportedly spotted Stephens in Erie Country. After a brief pursuit, Stephens turned his hun on himself. Police know that Stephens killed at least one man but they are still investigating if there is truth to his own words that he has killed more than that.

Erie, Pa is about 92 miles away from Cleveland.

Related: Cleveland Police Hunt For Suspect In Facebook Live Homicide

Related: Cleveland Facebook Shooting Victim’s Family Remembers Him: ‘He Was A Good Man’

Facebook Murder Suspect Steve Stephens Found Dead was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close