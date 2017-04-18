Facebook Murder Suspect Steve Stephens Found Dead

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

The manhunt to find Steve Stephens, the suspect who killed 74-year old Robert Godwin, Sr in Cleveland, Ohio is now over. Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed that Stephens died from a self-inflicted gun shout Tuesday in Erie, Pa.

No, Joy Lane Is Not To Blame For Steve Stephens’ Actions

PA State Police reportedly spotted Stephens in Erie Country. After a brief pursuit, Stephens turned his hun on himself. Police know that Stephens killed at least one man but they are still investigating if there is truth to his own words that he has killed more than that.

Erie, Pa is about 92 miles away from Cleveland.

