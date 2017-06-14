CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Evelyn Lozada Claims This Is Why Two Former Cast Members Returned To ‘Basketball Wives’

Shady boots.

Leave a comment
Essence 9th Annual Black Women In Hollywood - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Evelyn Lozada has perfected the art of casually throwing shade.

Earlier this week after Brandi Maxiell tried to call out the older cast of BBWLA for treating her and Malaysia Pargo as “plus ones” on the show, Ev took to social media to set the record straight. Brandi claimed that production begged her and her bestie to come back because Tami Roman, Evelyn, Shaunie O’neal and Jackie Christie were boring on camera.

Bossip tweeted about Brandi’s claims and Ev begged to differ:

Ev responded to Bossip’s tweet, saying:

Yikes. As for Brandi calling the ladies “older,” Evelyn had a clever clap back:

Who do you believe? Catch Basketball Wives Mondays at 9pm on VH1.

Basketball Wives: LA Season Four Premiere

"Basketball Wives: L.A." Stars Attend Fourth Season Premiere Viewing Event In Hollywood

9 photos Launch gallery

"Basketball Wives: L.A." Stars Attend Fourth Season Premiere Viewing Event In Hollywood

Continue reading “Basketball Wives: L.A.” Stars Attend Fourth Season Premiere Viewing Event In Hollywood

"Basketball Wives: L.A." Stars Attend Fourth Season Premiere Viewing Event In Hollywood

Evelyn Lozada Claims This Is Why Two Former Cast Members Returned To ‘Basketball Wives’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close