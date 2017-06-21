This 10-Year-Old Girl Invented A Time Saving Hair Accessory That Could Be Worth Millions

Just imagine, a hair accessory being sold in 50 stores and 16 states across the country…and the CEO of the hair brand is still in elementary school! That’s right, 10-year old Gabrielle Goodwin has come up with a solution that will bring nothing but relief to Black moms around the world – barrettes that don’t fall off or go missing.

Gabby Bows, which is gaining popularity like wild fire, has been well received ever since Gabrielle’s mom decided to move forward with making her daughter’s idea a reality. From the time she was 5 years old, Gabrielle would bug her mother about creating a barrette that would stay put. It was frustrating to have a cute, finished hairstyle accented with bright barrettes only to have them fall off and disappear by the end of the day.

As the CEO, Gabrielle is definitely getting her hustle on, going to trade shows, managing inventory, attending speaking engagements in her community, all while maintaining straight A’s in school. Not one to keep knowledge to herself, Gabrielle is also taking time to teach other girls the ins and outs of entrepreneurship by visiting local shelters for children.

In addition to collecting awards left and right, Gabrielle has plans to release a book this summer titled, “Gabby Invents the Perfect Hair Bow.” Congrats on your newfound success, Gabrielle!

To check out more about Gabrielle and her hair accessories, visit Gabby Bows. You can also follow her on Instagram .

DON’T MISS:

15 Black Women Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing The Beauty Industry 15 photos Launch gallery 15 Black Women Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing The Beauty Industry 1. Ursula Stephen, Ursula Stephen The Salon Source:Ursula Stephen Site 1 of 15 2. Jasmine Lawrence, Eden BodyWorks Source:Jasmine Lawrence Site 2 of 15 3. TriciaLee, Polish Bar Brooklyn Source:Polish Bar Brooklyn 3 of 15 4. Patrice Grell-Yursik, Afrobella Source:Afrobella Site 4 of 15 5. Myleik Teele, Curlbox Source:Curlbox Site 5 of 15 6. Karen Mitchell, True Indian Hair Source:True Indian Hair Site 6 of 15 7. Sara Liz Pickett and H. Ginger Johnson, Ginger & Liz Source:Ginger & Liz Site 7 of 15 8. Ashunta Sheriff, Ashunta Sheriff Makeup Source:Ashunta Sheriff Site 8 of 15 9. Taren Guy Source:BET 9 of 15 10. Dana L. Hill, Cocotique Source:Dana Hill Site 10 of 15 11. Jane Carter, Jane Carter Solution Source:Jane Carter Site 11 of 15 12. Myrdith Leon-McCormack and Monica Promsavanh, M2M Damore Jon Nails Source:M2M Damore Jon Site 12 of 15 13. Tasha Turner and Marcia Caster, Beauty Beatbox Source:Beauty Beat Box Site 13 of 15 14. Karen Tappin-Saunderson, Karen’s Body Beautiful Source:Karens Body Beautiful 14 of 15 15. Lisa Price, Carol’s Daughter Source:Lisa Price Site 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 15 Black Women Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing The Beauty Industry 15 Black Women Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing The Beauty Industry

This 10-Year-Old Girl Invented A Time Saving Hair Accessory That Could Be Worth Millions was originally published on hellobeautiful.com