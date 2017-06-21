CLOSE
This 10-Year-Old Girl Invented A Time Saving Hair Accessory That Could Be Worth Millions

Just imagine, a hair accessory being sold in 50 stores and 16 states across the country…and the CEO of the hair brand is still in elementary school! That’s right, 10-year old Gabrielle Goodwin has come up with a solution that will bring nothing but relief to Black moms around the world – barrettes that don’t fall off or go missing.

Gabby Bows, which is gaining popularity like wild fire, has been well received ever since Gabrielle’s mom decided to move forward with making her daughter’s idea a reality. From the time she was 5 years old, Gabrielle would bug her mother about creating a barrette that would stay put. It was frustrating to have a cute, finished hairstyle accented with bright barrettes only to have them fall off and disappear by the end of the day.

As the CEO, Gabrielle is definitely getting her hustle on, going to trade shows, managing inventory, attending speaking engagements in her community, all while maintaining straight A’s in school. Not one to keep knowledge to herself, Gabrielle is also taking time to teach other girls the ins and outs of entrepreneurship by visiting local shelters for children.

In addition to collecting awards left and right, Gabrielle has plans to release a book this summer titled, “Gabby Invents the Perfect Hair Bow.” Congrats on your newfound success, Gabrielle!

To check out more about Gabrielle and her hair accessories, visit Gabby Bows. You can also follow her on Instagram .

