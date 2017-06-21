CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin

Usually known for his wardrobe, this particular gear got him in trouble.

Leave a comment
Digital Underground Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Digital Underground‘s Shock G (“the one who put the satin in your panties”) was arrested by Wisconsin police when they found him with drug paraphernalia.

According to TMZ, around 2 a.m. on June 13, G was pulled over in Rice Lake, Wisconsin when cops discovered that the license plate of the vehicle was listed to an unlicensed driver (no word on why the license plate was randomly searched). The driver was in the passenger seat while Shock G was driving. Eventually, the officers found the drug paraphernalia, though it’s unclear on how they discovered it. Shock G was arrested and he posted $100 bail for his release. Shock G, who’s now 53, performed with Naughty by Nature two days before his arrest.

There is no word yet if the Digital Underground lead is expected in court. We’ll keep you updated.

Digital Underground’s Shock G Arrested In Wisconsin was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close