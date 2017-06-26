CLOSE
Joan Smalls Collaborates With Smart & Sexy Lingerie To Create A Line For Walmart

Supermodel Joan Smalls knows more than most when it comes to sexy lingerie. She’s walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show many times, giving us reasons to update our underwear drawer, Joan has also dominated the the scene with her beauty expertise while speaking out for more diversity in the world of beauty and fashion.

Now Joan is bringing the worlds of sexiness, beauty and affordability together with her latest project to create lingerie that any woman can wear and afford. Smart & Sexy, the New York-based underwear company, owned by a woman is teaming up with the Puerto Rican beauty to produce lingerie that will be available at Walmart stores.

Joan and owner Ariel Bark first got together when they worked on the Spring 2017 campaign for Smart & Sexy. Now the two have come up with a plan that should have everyone excited. Both women are focused on creating lingerie that is not only affordable, but wearable – no matter a woman’s shape or size. Bras will be generally under $15 with sizes ranging from 32A to 46DDD, which is a broader range than most lingerie stores. What’s even better, quality should not be an issue for the forthcoming line, being manufactured in the same factories as lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret.

We’re definitely keeping our eyes peeled for this!

Joan Smalls Collaborates With Smart & Sexy Lingerie To Create A Line For Walmart was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

