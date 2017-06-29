CLOSE
National
HomeNational

She’s A Beauty: Zendaya Is A Vision In Hot Pink At The ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere

We're not even worthy.

Leave a comment
Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' - Arrivals

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Zendaya Coleman is a cole lil’ lady.

The Disney star rolled through the Hollywood premiere for “Spider-Man:Homecoming,” decked out in queendom from head to toe.

As one of the leading ladies in the blockbuster franchise, the young starlet has a lot riding on her shoulders, but she served us this ethereal vision on the red carpet.

Zendaya’s Ralph & Russo dress was paired with matching colored pumps by Italian luxury designer Casadel. Celebrity stylist Law Roach styled Zendaya from head to toe and accentuated the look with jewelry by Bulgari.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” hits theaters on July 6.

Beauties tell us what you think about this look!

DON’T MISS:

#BlackGirlMagic: Zendaya Slays On July Cover Of ‘Vogue’

Truly Reminiscent: Zendaya’s Josephine Baker Look Is A Head Turner!

Zendaya Stuns On The Red Carpet And Shows Love To Rihanna

She’s A Beauty: Zendaya Is A Vision In Hot Pink At The ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close