Bronx Teen Blasted N.W.A's 'F*ck tha Police' Outside Of Slain Cop's Funeral

Too far?

NYPD

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) / Getty

On Tuesday, thousands of cops gathered for the funeral of Miosotis Familia, the cop who was fatally shot while sitting in a parked command truck in the Bronx. During the funeral, one teen decided to blast N.W.A‘s “F*ck Tha Police” out of his third floor apartment.

The 16-year-old, who identified himself as Julien Rodriguez, told the New York Post that he played the song because his older brother and best friend were unjustifiably killed by cops. He said it was “satisfying” to play the song on repeat from his apartment on East 188th Street. “Since they did not show respect for my brother and my friend, why should I show respect to them?” he said.

Around 20 officers went to the apartment to try and cut off the music, with one officer even speaking to the teen in Spanish. The teen told The Post that he eventually apologized to the officers, but only because the building super threatened to kick his family out if he didn’t. “I apologized because it was between the house and apologizing,” Rodriguez said.

He said that although he hates cops, he feels bad for Officer Familia. “I feel sympathy for that, because all she was trying to do was take bad people off the street,” the teen said. “It was wrong because she did not do anything wrong, but at the same time, my bro and my best friend died for no reason.”

According to the Post, Rodriguez and his family still face a loss of housing for playing the music. The apartment’s owner said he was going to kick them out. “I left my job, came to the apartment, and told them they have to get out of there,” he said. “I’ve got a deep respect for all the police — I didn’t know they would do something like that.”

 

