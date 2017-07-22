Body Camera Footage Leads To Review Of 100 Cases In Baltimore

Nearly 100 cases related to three Baltimore police officers, whose newly-surfaced body camera footage showed one of them planting drugs, is currently being examined by the state’s attorney’s office, reports the Baltimore Sun.
According to the outlet, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby held a press conference on Thursday where she announced that prosecutors will investigate each case in efforts to decide whether there are other ways to determine the outcome.
“We have to look at the sufficiency of the evidence in each of these cases and make a determination as to the feasibility and the necessity of that particular officer in that case,” said Mosby, according to the source. Although Mosby says that the process will take time, she believes that it’s a necessity for public safety.
The decision to launch probes surrounding the cases comes after the public defender’s office released body camera footage that was recorded during a drug arrest in January, writes the source. The video shows Officer Richard Pinheiro planting drugs into a trash can in an attempt to pin it on a suspect. According to the Baltimore Sun, the footage was captured 30 seconds before the camera was activated—a functionality that all of the cameras have.
The outlet reports that after the video surfaced the charges were dropped against the individual who was arrested on a heroin possession charge and jailed since January, according to Debbie Levi, who leads the Public Defender’s special litigation unit.
“I’m pleased that my client’s freedom is no longer in jeopardy based on allegations from this officer. The prosecutors did the right thing. They recognized the issues they had with this case. … The witness was very questionable at this point,” said the person’s attorney Roland Brown.
Pinheiro has been suspended and the two other officers that were seen in the video—Jamal Brunson and Hovhannes Simonyan—are currently on administrative duty, writes the outlet. The January incident is being investigated.
According to the Baltimore Sun, an $11.6 million body camera program was launched in May 2016 after the death of Freddie Gray.
SOURCE: Baltimore Sun
52 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
52 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 211 of 52
2. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 2 of 52
3. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 3 of 52
4. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 4 of 52
5. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 5 of 52
6. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 6 of 52
7. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 7 of 52
8. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 8 of 52
9. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 9 of 52
10. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 10 of 52
11. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 11 of 52
12. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 12 of 52
13. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 13 of 52
14. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 14 of 52
15. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 15 of 52
16. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 16 of 52
17. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 17 of 52
18. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 18 of 52
19. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 19 of 52
20. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 20 of 52
21. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 21 of 52
22. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 22 of 52
23. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 23 of 52
24. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 24 of 52
25. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 25 of 52
26. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 26 of 52
27. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 27 of 52
28. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 28 of 52
29. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 29 of 52
30. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 30 of 52
31. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 31 of 52
32. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 32 of 52
33. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 33 of 52
34. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 34 of 52
35. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 35 of 52
36. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 36 of 52
37. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 37 of 52
38. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 38 of 52
39. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 39 of 52
40. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 40 of 52
41. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 41 of 52
42. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 42 of 52
43. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 43 of 52
44. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 44 of 52
45. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 45 of 52
46. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 46 of 52
47. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 47 of 52
48. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 48 of 52
49. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 49 of 52
50. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 50 of 52
51. Patrick Harmon, 5051 of 52
52. Jonathan Hart, 2152 of 52
