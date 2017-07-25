And Now, A Word From Joe Budden On Usher’s Herpes Scandal

Joe Budden always has an opinion about trending news. When it came to the topic of Usher allegedly giving women herpes, the legendary hater let loose.

On Complex’s Everyday Struggle, DJ Akademiks, his co-host, could barley set up the conversation. Just a mention of Usher and herpes, Budden quickly interrupted, “I’m just singing ‘let it burn’ in my head,” referring to Usher’s 2004 “Burn” song. Joe was shocked Usher was allegedly sued for $10 million, saying herpes isn’t “an everyday thing” and “it goes away sometimes.”

After some laughter, Budden revealed the STD is very common in the entertainment industry. “All these n*ggas got herpes! You think they just running around sticking their d*ck in every groupie in the continent and ain’t contract nothing?” Budden finally says that since he met Usher, he doesn’t want to talk bad about him, but it seemed a little too late for that.

Herpes is very common in the U.S. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, one in six people between the ages of 14 to 49 have genital herpes and 90 percent of people who have herpes don’t know they are infected. The virus is spread by skin-to-skin contact, intercourse is not required. Herpes is not curable, but there’s medication to prevent or shorten outbreaks.

DJ Akedemiks and Joe didn’t take the time to cover this, but they definitely made room to assure each other that they didn’t have herpes. You can watch the full conversation below.

Adrian Moore Posted July 25, 2017

