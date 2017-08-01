CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Ledesi Announces New Album ‘Let Love Rule’ And Release Date

Leave a comment

Ledisi fans finally have a date to circle on the calendar.

The R&B songstress has announced that her next album, titled “Let Love Rule,” will arrive on Sept. 22 from Verve Records, reports Billboard.

The nine-time Grammy nominee collaborated with such singer/songwriters and producers as John Legend, BJ the Chicago Kid, Kirk Franklin, Sebastian Kole (Alessia Cara), DJ Camper (Mary J. Blige), DJ Khalil (Eminem, Aloe Blacc) and Prince Charlez (Rihanna, Beyoncé).

Lead single “High,” currently No. 14 on the Adult R&B Songs chart, was penned by Prince Charlez, Ledisi, and her longtime collaborator Rex Rideout and produced by DJ Camper. Its biographical tone — a la Ledisi’s 2012 Grammy-nominated song “Pieces of Me” — was inspired by the singer’s personal highs of the last year.

Listen below:

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Ledesi Announces New Album ‘Let Love Rule’ And Release Date was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close