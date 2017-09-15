CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Little Known Black History Fact: Rev. K.L. Buford, Stanley Hugh Smith

Leave a comment

History was made in Alabama on this day in 1964  after a run-off election changed the course of the Cotton State’s political scene. Civil rights leader, the Rev. K.L. Buford, and Tuskegee Institute professor Stanley Hugh Smith became the first Black elected officials since the Reconstruction era.

Rev. Buford had amassed a reputation in the Tuskegee and Macon County regions for his push for voter equality and other reforms pertinent to African-Americans. Dr. Smith worked as a sociology professor at the institute, but the pair had a rather daunting task in getting elected to the all-white Tuskegee City Council.

Their win signaled change in Alabama. With a growing coalition of Black people and moderate white voters, the landscape for Black residents began to improve.

With Buford and Smith in office, Black residents saw roads paved, city services improved and other improvements. The rampant racism and lingering specter of the Jim Crow South was actually the council’s biggest barrier despite the growing acceptance of racial tolerance.

Dr. Smith worked alongside the NAACP as its educational committee state chairman. Buford was named “Minister of the Year” at the 56th Annual Convention of the NAACP in 1965.

 

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

Little Known Black History Fact: Rev. K.L. Buford, Stanley Hugh Smith was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close