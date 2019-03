Tired of the same old boring lunch at work? Magic 95.9 and April Watts are coming to the rescue with the April Watts “Boocakes Office Bash!” She’ll turn your lame lunchroom into a party with FREE Papa John’s Pizza for you and 19 of your co-workers! She’ll even stop through and broadcast live from your office during your lunch hour. We’ll even bring along some prizes too! Just fill out the form below and hopefully April will be be bringing you an office party that you’ll never forget!

Also On Magic 95.9: