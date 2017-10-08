CLOSE
Fans Share Footage Of Nelly’s On Stage Behavior Night Of Alleged Rape

The footage shows the "Hot In Herre" rapper singing sexy songs to young girls while playing with their hair and rubbing their face.

New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome

Source: Mat Hayward / Getty

While Nelly swears he’s been “targeted by false rape allegations,” fans have posted videos of his behavior on stage that have raised some eyebrows.

It appears that the “Hot In Herre” rapper has a tendency of bringing young girls on stage where he serenades them with sexy songs while playing with their hair and rubbing their faces.

Folks definitely had things to say:

Not everyone took issue with it:

As we previously reported, Nelly was arrested on Saturday (October 7) for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on his tour bus early Saturday morning in Washington State.

According to TMZ, sources claim the attack occurred early Saturday morning at around 3:45 AM outside of a WalMart where his tour bus was parked. The alleged victim also told the police it was the rapper who raped her.

Shortly after rape allegations against Nelly hit the net, the St. Louis rapper denounced the claims via Twitter.

“I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you,” the three-time Grammy winner Tweeted.

Auburn Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

Fans Share Footage Of Nelly’s On Stage Behavior Night Of Alleged Rape was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

