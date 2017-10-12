Imagine being in church listening to your pastor and the next thing you know its interrupted by someone? That happened recently in Mississippi and it caused quite a stir. According to RollingOut, the incident occurred at Word Fellowship Baptist Church and it was caught on video.

Pastor Billy Walker, is married and was confronted by an upset mother that he had been allegedly having an affair with her daughter for almost three years. The daughter found out that Walker was allegedly having another affair with a women at the church and things got heated.

A video was posted of the mother standing up in church and talking to the pastor. In the background you can hear Walker on the phone reporting a disturbance. There is no word on if the women spoke with police, but we will keep you posted if we find out any more information.

Pastor Called Out While In Church For Having An Affair [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com