CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

WTF: There’s A Cow On The Loose In Prospect Park

See for yourself.

Leave a comment
Dairy Cow

Source: Tony C French / Getty

There’s never a dull moment in New York City, but the wackiest moments usually never make it on camera — until now.

On Tuesday, the NYPD struggled to capture a baby cow that escaped a slaughterhouse and bowled over a 1-year-old girl as it ran into Prospect Park in Brooklyn.

According to the New York Daily News:

The NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit trapped the cow inside the Parade Grounds near Coney Island and Caton Aves. after startled park goers called 911 around 11 a.m. They were awaiting the city’s Animal Care Centers to come and sedate the animal, which toppled over a small child and was struck by a car before scrambling into the Parade Grounds.

 

An eyewitness told reporters, “I was with my son Kamren and this cow ran out of Prospect Park and ran over a baby girl. The mom was just crying and trying to calm her down. She was in such pain, I couldn’t even imagine.”

 

 

Another eye witness reported that the child suffered a busted lip and a black eye and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

We’ll keep you updated on the bizarre story — but check out the live stream above until then.

 

G-Shock

The G-Shock Camo Ball In New York City

11 photos Launch gallery

The G-Shock Camo Ball In New York City

Continue reading The G-Shock Camo Ball In New York City

The G-Shock Camo Ball In New York City

WTF: There’s A Cow On The Loose In Prospect Park was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close