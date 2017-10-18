Beyoncé Stole The Show At Tidal’s Hurricane Benefit Concert Without Even Performing

Mama Beyoncé is back and looking like a whole snack these days.

The hot mom of three, who’s slowly but surely been easing her way back on the scene, stepped out on Tuesday night to attend Tidal’s Hurricane benefit concert in Brooklyn — and needless to say, she shut it down.

Although the queen didn’t hit the stage, Jay – Z joked about bringing his wife out while performing their classic duet, “’03 Bonnie & Clyde,” saying, “Sike Y’all think Bey is coming out or something, but we ain’t doing that tonight.”

The concert, which benefited those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, was star studded — but all eyes were still on Bey.

Beyoncé motivated me to be a bad bitch today — Cersei (@CrazyClarine) October 18, 2017

let’s be real, Beyoncé is/was/forever will be THAT girl. she’s all 3 Ts: timeless, talented and thicc. I don’t make the rules, ladies. 👩🏼‍⚖️ — Don Fonso 🌹 (@fonzfranc) October 18, 2017

Welcome back to slaying, queen.

TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More 33 photos Launch gallery TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More 1. Beyoncé was a sight to behold on the red carpet. Source:Getty 1 of 33 2. Blood Orange arrives. Source:Getty 2 of 33 3. Kevin Garrett hits the red carpet. Source:Getty 3 of 33 4. Nicki Minaj wears a fishnet bodysuit, black thong, and pasties. Source:Getty 4 of 33 5. DNCE hit the red carpet. Source:Getty 5 of 33 6. Lil Yachty was in the building. Source:Getty 6 of 33 7. Cipha Sounds hits the red carpet with DJ Ross One. Source:Getty 7 of 33 8. Beyoncé looks back at it. Source:Getty 8 of 33 9. A full view of Nicki Minaj's revealing 'fit. Source:Getty 9 of 33 10. Levi Carter was in the building. Source:Getty 10 of 33 11. Beyoncé slayed from all angles. Source:Getty 11 of 33 12. Bebe Rexha showed off the goods. Source:Getty 12 of 33 13. Nicki Minaj stuns in a different 'fit. Source:Getty 13 of 33 14. Justine Skye looked beautiful as always. Source:Getty 14 of 33 15. Prince Royce chucks up the deuces. Source:Getty 15 of 33 16. TIP was in the building too. Source:Getty 16 of 33 17. Emeli Sandé rocks all black. Source:Getty 17 of 33 18. Ms. Yoncé if you're nasty. Source:Getty 18 of 33 19. Beyoncé stuns on stage. Source:Getty 19 of 33 20. Beyoncé and her dancers perform for TIDAL X: 1015. Source:Getty 20 of 33 21. Bey was sort of upside down. Source:Getty 21 of 33 22. Bey takes the stage. Source:Getty 22 of 33 23. Bey and her dancers lock in. Source:Getty 23 of 33 24. Get in formation. Source:Getty 24 of 33 25. Emeli Sandé put on a truly amazing performance. Source:Getty 25 of 33 26. Blood Orange takes the stage. Source:Getty 26 of 33 27. Robin Thicke sings his heart out for the benefit concert. Source:Getty 27 of 33 28. T.I. had hits for days. Source:Getty 28 of 33 29. He also had a really nice stage 'fit. Source:Getty 29 of 33 30. ... Before Nicki took her jacket off. Source:Getty 30 of 33 31. Lil Yachty hits the stage. Source:Getty 31 of 33 32. Host Angie Martinez also looked amazing. Source:Getty 32 of 33 33. Common touched our souls. Source:Getty 33 of 33 Skip ad Continue reading TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More TIDAL X 1015 Concert: Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Robin Thicke, & More Everyone from Beyoncé to Nicki Minaj showed up and showed out for the TIDAL X: 1015 concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

