CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Divorce: ‘That Last Time Was The Last Time’

Tamar Braxton opened up about what led her filing for divorce from Vince Herbert.

Leave a comment
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations

Source: David A. Walega / Getty

Tamar Braxton just blew the lid off her divorce with Vince Herbert in a detailed Instagram post that exposes the cause of their breakup.

Tamar filed for divorce earlier this month despite what her rep called an “extremely difficult decision.” According to Tamar, “this last time was the last time,” alluding to abuse and/ or an alleged affair with multiple women.

“Sometimes we stay “married” for face value or to say “we did it,” she wrote. “But the truth is..it couldn’t be more broken &further apart than we are NOW!..even on an anniversary! You can say he did this, she did that, I put up with “this” & I’ve suffered & endured “this” for so long..”

Tamar continued to describe the volatile conditions of her marriage.

“Some of us 🙋🏽have been living a LIE!..& sometimes when things R shared,what’s NOT being surfaced is that he has one or several girlfriends,or she’s never home,or he’s very general when he speaks,or “this doesn’t sound like him”🤔 or he’s so busy lately!!.etc.etc..u have to think to yourself? When is enough enough? Is it ok that he checks up on u when his phone(s) R stuck to him like glue?Is it ok that his friends are HIS friends but my friends are “our” friends? Or, we fight but that’s “passion”❌ let’s get deep for a second..we can argue & u can tell me to gtf out of “your”house when I’m the house of cards?None of this is ok..& while I’m not pushing anyone out of the door..I’m just telling you what has pushed me out of mine!That LAST time was the LAST time🙏🏽

View this post on Instagram

Thank God this is HIS purpose..yes I just dropped #bluebirdofhappiness &Tamar &Vince is coming back on Thursday but on GOD this has NOTHING to do with ME or a JOB!!.here is the thing,& MY truth..you don’t have to like me & while I’m woke,I can see that most of you don’t now..even when you did.🤔something has changed w/her..but it’s ok, because I don’t..well,didn’t like me either.I told myself I would do whatever it took to keep my family together,to see a smile on someone who has seen us smile on their face hoping we could offer them hope,faith,Love& dignity that I️ once possessed. But the truth is all of those things are NOT within the marriage of Tamar & Vince🤦🏽‍♀️ ..at least not anymore.married people who are reading will know what I mean.Sometimes we stay”married”for face value or to say”we did it”🙌🏾but the truth is..it couldn’t be more broken &further apart than we are NOW!..even on an anniversary! You can say he did this,she did that,I️ put up with”this”& I’ve suffered & endured”this”for so long..but the TRUTH is that this was your choice2 stay🙇🏽‍♀️we get so caught up in WE are”winning”in love that we are LOSING a battle that doesn’t have ANYTHING 2 do with us! I️ decided I didn’t want to be married for the sake of saying so.I wanted to have a relationship.Someone to share my/our dreams,our successes, our failures,our past,present & future with..& not finding out shit online🤦🏽‍♀️..some of us 🙋🏽have been living a LIE!..& sometimes when things R shared,what’s NOT being surfaced is that he has one or several girlfriends,or she’s never home,or he’s very general when he speaks,or “this doesn’t sound like him”🤔 or he’s so busy lately!!.etc.etc..u have to think to yourself?When is enough enough? Is it ok that he checks up on u when his phone(s) R stuck to him like glue?Is it ok that his friends are HIS friends but my friends are “our” friends? Or, we fight but that’s “passion”❌ let’s get deep for a second..we can argue & u can tell me to gtf out of “your”house when I’m the house of cards?None of this is ok..& while I’m not pushing anyone out of the door..I’m just telling you what has pushed me out of mine!That LAST time was the LAST time🙏🏽

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

TMZ caught up with Tamar’s mother Evelyn, who made a bold statement to Vince, “keep your hands off my daughter.”

Tamar’s sisters rushed to be her side after news broke about the divorce. Tamar made her first appearance at the Soul Train Awards after filing for divorce earlier this month.

2017 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

We’ll gain a better understanding of the final days of Tamar and Vince’s marriage when Tamar & Vince season airs on Thursday at 9/8c.

RELATED STORIES:

Tamar Braxton Has No Desire To Reconcile With Vince Herbert

Evelyn Braxton Fears For Tamar’s Life: ‘I Don’t Want Him To Kill My Child’

2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

13 photos Launch gallery

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Continue reading Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Divorce: ‘That Last Time Was The Last Time’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
Why ‘Roe V. Wade’ Will Always Matter For…

As we commemorate the 46th anniversary of the legalization of abortion, we must recognize that the right to choose doesn’t…
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…

https://youtu.be/ppS029E3JKE In 1967 at Stanford University, Dr. King described an America with “a daily ugliness … that transforms the ebullience…
01.20.19
Committed to healing their patient
Anti-Vaxxers Land On WHO’s Top Global Health Threats…

The World Health Organization‘s annual list of the top 10 threats to global health is out and what’s included this…
01.17.19
Calls To Boycott GM Grow As Black Workers…

Multiple current and former employees of General Motors have sued the automaking giant over accusations of a racist workplace environment…
01.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close