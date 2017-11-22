CLOSE
Trump Escalates Twitter War With LaVar Ball Instead Of Focusing On Important Issues

The president is once again creating distractions.

Instead of addressing  pressing issues, President Donald Trump escalated his Twitter war against basketball dad LaVar Ball in a childish tweet calling him “a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair.”

READ MORE: 'I Should Have Left Them In Jail,' Trump Fires Back At LaVar Ball

“…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!” Trump tweeted in a second post.

 

 

The war of words started when the president tweeted that the three UCLA basketball players arrest in China for shoplifting failed to thank him for helping to get them released. One of the athletes is Ball’s son, LiAngelo Ball, who expressed gratitude along with his two teammates, at a press conference when they returned to the United States. But the father downplayed Trump’s role in helping to release the players, adding that shoplifting is not a serious offense and that the president has more pressing matters than to criticize his parenting. Indeed, Trump should have dropped this long ago instead of creating a distraction from his falling poll numbers, failed agenda and Russia investigation. His twitter strategy is working, as his war with Ball spreads.

For example, some of Trump’s supporters have mistaken LaVar Ball for the actor LeVar Burton. One of Trump’s followers tweeted that the actor has “a thief for a son.” The “Reading Rainbow” host and star of “Roots” said that post is one of many he’s had to put up with since the Trump-Ball feud began.

Here are a few pressing issues that Trump should be addressing today:

1. U.S. Navy plane crash

2. North Korea accuses U.S. of a “serious provocation”

3,White House military personnel investigated

With Chinese Racism Against Black People, Can LiAngelo Ball And UCLA Players Get A Fair Trial?

Has Donald Trump Met His Match In LaVar Ball? Big Baller Has Nothing To Lose

In Honor Of Barack H. Obama Highway, Here Are Photos That Will Make You Miss Your Favorite President

The people of Los Angeles are blessed to have President Barack H. Obama Highway as of yesterday. The Mercury News reports, "Two large, green-and-white freeway signs were unveiled Thursday, one on the right shoulder of westbound State Route 134 at the beginning of the 210 Freeway at Fair Oaks Avenue in Pasadena, the other at the eastbound 134 in the vicinity of Route 2 in the city of Los Angeles near Glendale." SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter The location was chosen because he attended Occidental College in nearby Eagle Rock from 1979-1981 when he lived in Pasadena. State Sen. Anthony Portantino said about the highway, “The president has often mentioned his fond memories of living in Pasadena and attending Occidental College, so it was very appropriate to name the portion of the freeway he traveled after him." Mercury News confirmed, "No taxpayer dollars were used to build or erect the signs, Bischoff confirmed, adding that the cost of the two signs and labor amounted to about $5,000 and were paid for by private donations." While this happened, something else trended -- #TrumpResign. Yep, while people were celebrating Obama, others were asking for Trump to get off the highway of the presidency. All of this makes us miss Obama, so we had to revisit these collection of photos to reflect when we had a man of decency in the White House.

Trump Escalates Twitter War With LaVar Ball Instead Of Focusing On Important Issues was originally published on newsone.com

