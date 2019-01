We haven’t heard much about Bill Cosby or The Cosby Show since the comedian’s fall from grace back in 2016.

But artist Lew Sid (@Lewsidraps) put a new spin on an old classic and turned The Cosby Show into the Trill Cosby Show. Genius!

Trill Cosby: If The Cosby Show Was Made In 2017 was originally published on globalgrind.com

Kiyonna Anthony Posted December 16, 2017

Also On Magic 95.9: