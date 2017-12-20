Missy Elliott made her solo debut in 1997 in the entertainment industry. Since then she has been successful in producing music, making unbelievably great videos and changing music culture. According to The Source, Essence recently made an announcement that they are honoring Elliott for all of her work in the industry.
She will receive their 2018 “Black Women In Music” award. The show will take place at the Highline Ballroom in New York City on January 25th. Over the past several years Essence has praised women in the industry and all they have done.
Missy’s debut album “Supa Dupa Fly” had several singles and made fans fall in love with her and continued to make several other albums. She is known for helping the late Aaliyah with her career before she passed. Missy is influential and congratulations to her on receiving this honor.
Missy Elliott Wins The Super Bowl
Missy Elliott Wins The Super Bowl
1. Missy Elliott Wins The Super BowlSource: 1 of 8
2. Missy Be Putting It Down…Source: 2 of 8
3. Katy Perry & Missy ElliottSource: 3 of 8
4. Missy & Her DancersSource: 4 of 8
5. Missy Steals The ShowSource: 5 of 8
6. Move Over KatySource: 6 of 8
7. That Will Be Enough Katy…Source: 7 of 8
8. Girls Just Want To Have Fun…Source: 8 of 8
Missy Elliott To Be Honored At Essence 2018 “Black Women In Music” Awards was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com